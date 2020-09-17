Nick Jensen makes new forest friend 🐿️

Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen and wife Jenner Jensen are back home in their native Minnesota. Earlier in the week, the couple had a chance encounter with a baby squirrel at a park. They documented it on their Instagram accounts.

[Editor’s note: I will be hereby referring to the squirrel as Sam because every squirrel my three-year-old son sees he calls Sam. Like dad, Ethan’s a big fan of alliteration!]

Sam The Squirrel was friendly, but a bit clingy with his new friends.

Nick and Jenner gave Sam some grub and some head rubs. Nick is giving off some strong Snow White vibes here.

By the end of their chance encounter, Sam either thought Nick was Mommy Squirrel or was just a big fan of his foot tattoos because it would not let him leave.

The couple contacted the local wildlife center so they could help Sam reunite with its family or get help to become a more functional squirrel again, which is really kind of them to do.

If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, the Wildlife Center of Virginia has some good step-by-step advice on how to help a baby squirrel in need.

Photos: @nick_jensen3 and @jennerjensen12