Nick Jensen makes new forest friend 🐿️

Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen and wife Jenner Jensen are back home in their native Minnesota. Earlier in the week, the couple had a chance encounter with a baby squirrel at a park. They documented it on their Instagram accounts.
[Editor’s note: I will be hereby referring to the squirrel as Sam because every squirrel my three-year-old son sees he calls Sam. Like dad, Ethan’s a big fan of alliteration!]
Sam The Squirrel was friendly, but a bit clingy with his new friends.
View this post on Instagram
The Jensens made a new friend at the park today 🥺 (📸: @nick_jensen3 @jennerjensen12 )
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
Nick and Jenner gave Sam some grub and some head rubs. Nick is giving off some strong Snow White vibes here.
By the end of their chance encounter, Sam either thought Nick was Mommy Squirrel or was just a big fan of his foot tattoos because it would not let him leave.
The couple contacted the local wildlife center so they could help Sam reunite with its family or get help to become a more functional squirrel again, which is really kind of them to do.
If you ever find yourself in a similar situation, the Wildlife Center of Virginia has some good step-by-step advice on how to help a baby squirrel in need.
Photos: @nick_jensen3 and @jennerjensen12
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On