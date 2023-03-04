Capitals create special warmup jerseys for Women in Hockey night celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX passage

The Washington Capitals will celebrate Women in Hockey Night on March 23 against the Chicago Blackhawks. Part of that celebration will include Capitals players taking the ice for warmups in special jerseys designed by former Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association goaltender and current PWHPA board member Kimberly Sass of SASS STUDIO.

The jerseys will feature nods to the 50th anniversary of Title IX being passed and progress toward more opportunities for women in sports.

In honor of 50 years of Title IX, we have teamed up with @sassstudio_art to create a custom warmup jersey to be worn for our Women in Hockey Night on March 23. Additionally, we will be donating to the @WomensSportsFdn to help support women's sports in the DMV.#ALLCAPS | #WHM pic.twitter.com/TMppIXOq2p — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2023

The jersey was unveiled during a special ceremony at the National Archives on Friday. A dark blue base surrounds the centerpiece of the sweater which is the Capitals’ W logo normally worn on their blue third jerseys.

Sass’ “Foundations for Change” painting has been overlayed on the normally solid white logo. The Caps-colors painting features a collage of historic DC landmarks and architecture relevant to the formation of Title IX. Landmarks depicted include the National Mall, Capitol Building, White House, Supreme Court Building, Library of Congress, and the National Archives Museum.

Title IX roman numerals are also woven into the front crest. The numbers on the back of the jerseys also show off more of the painting.

Olympic gold medalist Megan Keller showed off the jersey at the National Archives Museum.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will auction the jerseys and provide a donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation. The auction will also include the original acrylic on canvas painting Sass painted and used as reference for the jersey design. Pucks featuring the artwork autographed by Capitals players will be up for bidding as well.

The Women’s Sports Foundation fights for gender equity in sport at every level through “research, advocacy, community programming, and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships”. They have invested over $100 million in the effort to expand access and opportunities for girls and women in sports.

More details on Women in Hockey Night and the initiatives surrounding the game will be released when the game gets closer on the schedule.

Headline photo via Capitals