Ilya Samsonov announces birth of his first child, a son

Former Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov has officially become a dad.

Sammy, 26, posted on Instagram announcing the arrival of his son early Thursday afternoon.

“Welcome son, mom and dad will always be there❤️❤️,” he wrote.

He shared an official photo holding his son’s hand just a few hours later.

Samsonov garnered congratulations from two former Capitals teammates, longtime battery partner Vitek Vanecek and Daniel Sprong.

Samsonov did not travel with the Maple Leafs on their five-game road trip. Toronto Marlies’ goaltender Joseph Woll was called up to fill in during his absence. Sammy has posted a 2.46 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 36 games with the Leafs this season.

Ilya and his wife, Maria, have been married since 2019. He spoke with the media on Monday this week about how excited he was to be a dad.

“I have a new opportunity in my life. My life is going to change the next few days,” Samsonov said smiling.

Try not to smile challenge: impossible. (Ilya Samsonov talking about becoming a dad sometime this week.) pic.twitter.com/QqSfd18lRf — katie (@itsmitchmarney) March 20, 2023

From the hearts of everyone at RMNB – congratulations to the new parents!