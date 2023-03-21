Alex Ovechkin was mic’d up for his goal that broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for most 40-goal seasons

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was honored for passing Gordie Howe in career goals before Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. During the game, Ovechkin broke one of the records of the next guy he is trying to track down.

With his first-period tally, Ovi passed Wayne Gretzky for the most 40-goal seasons in NHL history. The Caps had The Great Eight mic’d up for the occasion.

The first thing we hear and see is Ovi and Tom Wilson doing some aggressive chest bumps in the tunnel from the Capitals’ dressing room. Ovi then moves to where he usually stands for the Caps’ insane pregame routine where they scream nonsense at each other.

“Number eight, Tom Wilson,” Ovechkin said giving his best Wes Johnson PA voice impression. All of the Caps players that participated in warmups donned Ovi’s famous number eight to celebrate the accomplishment.

this is weird (but we like it) pic.twitter.com/cPTzvwXIsN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2023

Outside of some typical in-game grunts and communication with teammates, the most interesting portion of the video comes when Ovechkin pots the goal that broke the record.

That’s because he didn’t even realize that it was his goal after trying to feed teammate Dylan Strome but having the puck deflect in off a Columbus defender’s stick.

The kinda start we like! pic.twitter.com/aHmZWuhVp7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2023

“I told you,” Ovechkin started. Did you touch it or no?”

“I honestly don’t know,” Strome responded.

The goal was initially given to Strome but the NHL swiftly took it from him and gave Ovechkin another unbelievable record.

Keep on going, Ovi!

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB