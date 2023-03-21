Capitals hold GR802 Night ceremony to honor Alex Ovechkin passing Gordie Howe for second on all-time goals list

The Washington Capitals honored Alex Ovechkin with GR802 Night at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night. The ceremony celebrated Ovi passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list, which he did with his 802nd career goal on December 23rd.

The Capitals showed a tribute video narrated by alternate captain Nicklas Backstrom before the team’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Much of Ovechkin’s immediate family was in attendance, with his wife Nastya, sons Sergei and Ilya, mother Tatyana, and brother Mikhail all joining him for the ceremony. Capitals majority owner Ted Leonsis, Capitals president Dick Patrick, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, NHLPA Assistant to the Executive Director Ron Hainsey, and Mark Howe (son of Gordie Howe) also took to the ice alongside Ovechkin.

Capitals fans were pumped up before the ceremony even began, with chants of ‘Ovi’ ringing throughout the arena. Longtime Capitals play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati served as the master of ceremonies, leading the celebration before joining Craig Laughlin in the broadcast booth to call the game.

Only the impossible remains. A look back at #Gr802 goals, with many more to come, narrated by @backstrom19#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/x2m17JZEp6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2023

The tribute video celebrated both Ovechkin and Gordie Howe before him. Backstrom recounted the impact of Howe’s career.

“Howe transformed the game, bringing millions of fans to his beloved sport,” said Backstrom.

Backstrom then moved on to the best moments of his captain’s career so far, starting from the early days of a teenage Ovechkin’s time in Washington.

“I love to score goals,” said a young Alex Ovechkin. “I love to win games. I love hockey.”

“I’ve been fortunate to assist on a couple hundred of those goals,” narrated Backstrom.

Ovechkin’s children watched in rapt attention as their father scored goal after goal onscreen, with even the Columbus Blue Jackets bench applauding and tapping their sticks for the achievement.

“Nice job with the voiceover, Nicklas Backstrom,” said Joe Beninati when the video ended, as fans erupted in cheer.

The Capitals captain then received a wide variety of gifts to commemorate the occasion. The NHL presented Ovechkin with a ceremonial Tiffany crystal, presented by Daly.

The NHLPA gave Ovi an autographed Team USSR stick from the 1974 Summit Series, which had originally been given to Gordie Howe. The gift also included the game puck from Howe’s first goal in that series. In a show of the importance of the occasion, the stick and puck were presented by both Tom Wilson and Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner.

Ovechkin’s teammates gave him a customized necklace, as well as flowers for both Nastya and Tatyana. Backstrom and TJ Oshie offered hugs to the entire Ovechkin family, who were visibly touched by the gesture.

Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie presented Alex Ovechkin with a custom necklace in honor of his 802nd career goal. 🙌 Ovechkin's family were among those on the ice to join the celebration! #GR802 pic.twitter.com/VXrT4lOxZG — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 21, 2023

The Capitals organization provided a stainless steel and bronze trophy to commemorate the occasion, as well as matching bronze mini sticks for Sergei and Ilya. Finally, Ted Leonsis and Mark Howe unveiled a painting of both Ovechkin and Howe together, with Mark and Ovechkin embracing as the latter approached the portrait.

Before a group photograph, the crowd erupted yet again as Beninati ended the ceremony.

“Moving forward, here’s to the great chase!” Beninati pronounced before Ovechkin’s signature “Shake, Rattle, and Roll” song played.

Ovechkin wore a custom suit designed by Tom Barnett pregame before the ceremony, featuring an inner lining decorated with highlight moments from his NHL career.

In warmups, Ovi’s teammates all sported his signature #8 jersey in honor of their captain, along with locker room nameplates designed for the occasion.

“I’m just hoping to get some magic from [wearing] number eight tonight,” Nicklas Backstrom said on the NBC Sports Washington broadcast pregame.

The evening was also a celebration for Capitals fans. Each fan in attendance received a special Ovi goal-counting bobblehead to keep track as Ovechkin approaches Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals.

“I’ll give it an eight,” Charlie Lindgren said about the bobblehead. “I’ll give it an eight, for Ovi.”

This bobblehead is #Gr802-approved! Get yours on March 21 at Capital One Arena. 🎟⬇️ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023

Capitals season-ticket holders formed a tunnel to greet Ovechkin as he arrived, complete with signs and balloons to honor the longtime captain, while Capitals players showed up in matching ‘Ovi 802’ t-shirts.

Capital One Arena saw the arrival of a throne made of 802 pucks, one for each Ovechkin goal. The throne was available for fans to take photos with, and will be updated as Ovechkin continues his chase toward Gretzky’s record.

With the energy of the ceremony behind him, Ovechkin would go on to score just five minutes into the first period, tallying his 40th goal of the season.

"Want to see dad score his 40th goal tonight?" 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PScvqi1fHk — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2023

Congratulations, Ovi!

Screenshot via NBC Sports Washington