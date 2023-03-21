Capitals fans greet Alex Ovechkin on his way to locker room before Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena

Alex Ovechkin had a much different experience than he’s used to when he made his usual walk to the Capitals’ locker room on Tuesday Night.

Fans lined both sides of the hallway and cheered him on in anticipation of the celebration that will be Gr802 Night at Capital One Arena. The Caps are recognizing Ovi’s tremendous achievement of passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list.

Ovi, wearing his sweet custom suit from designer Tom Barnett, arrived smiling as fans holding cardboard cutouts of his head started an “Ovi, Ovi, Ovi” chant. He gave fist bumps to as many people as he could before heading off to get prepared to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Photos of Ovechkin at different stages of his career in DC also lined the ceiling.

Caps fans SHOWED OUT to celebrate the captain 😮 Watch as they salute Alex Ovechkin as he arrives for tonight's #Gr802 celebration and game vs. Columbus! Coverage of the special event begins at 6:30 on @NBCSWashington!! pic.twitter.com/pMPGNHENZy — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 21, 2023

Ovechkin’s teammates arrived to the rink the same way but instead of suits they donned special Gr802 shirts. The team says the shirts are available to fans tonight at the Capital One Arena team store.

Longtime teammate and best bud Nicklas Backstrom walked down with his shirt on and holding a cutout of Ovi’s head from when the Caps captain was about to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time.

