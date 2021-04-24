Home / News / TJ Oshie scores after continuing his pregame high five and screaming tradition with an invisible Alex Ovechkin

TJ Oshie scores after continuing his pregame high five and screaming tradition with an invisible Alex Ovechkin

By Ian Oland

April 24, 2021 8:19 pm

The Washington Capitals were without Alex Ovechkin Saturday against the New York Islanders, but he was still there in spirit.

In the tunnel, after giving Zdeno Chara a nice how-do-ya-do, TJ Oshie continued his tradition of high-fiving, chest-bumping, and screaming at Ovechkin. Without the star winger in the flesh, he just used his imagination.

[Does best Haley Joel Osment voice from The Sixth Sense]

TJ Oshie sees invisible people

And wouldn’t you know it… it worked! 10:55 into the first period, Oshie was the finisher on a beautiful passing play between Anthony Mantha and Nicklas Backstrom.

The goal was Oshie’s 17th of the season. If this was a normal 82-game season, Oshie would be on pace for his second 30-goal season.

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals

