No finish and a bunch of defensive sloppiness doom Caps against Blues: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals hosted the St. Louis Blues on Friday night and did not lead a single time in the game after allowing a goal on St. Louis’ first shot of the contest. The Blues left eventual 5-2 victors as the Caps once again struggled to defend their net.
The stats are probably going to flatter the Caps a bit but the overall performance was not good.
Sonny Milano recorded the secondary assist on Fehervary's goal. It marks Milano's 20th assist of the season, which ties a single-season career high (2021-22: 20a).
