Caps all over the place in messy defeat to cross-conference St. Louis: Blues beat Caps 5-2

The St. Louis Blues were in town on Friday night and it was an “important” game according to Caps head coach Peter Laviolette. Would his players respond to the occasion?
Sammy Blais struck very early on to give St. Louis a first-period lead. Jordan Kyrou doubled that lead on a breakaway. Kasperi Kapenen and Blais added two more in the second to make it four for the visitors.
Martin Fehervary finished off a pretty pass from Alex Alexeyev to get the Caps on the board. Nicklas Backstrom doubled the Caps total very late in the third. Brayden Schenn empty netter.
Blues beat Caps 5-2.
The Caps have another Central Division team on the schedule next. They’ll be on the road for that one though as they’ll trek up to Minnesota to see old pal Marcus Johansson and the Wild.
