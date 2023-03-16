Caps get big-time game from their fourth line in comeback victory over Sabres: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went down 3-1 after the first period to another hockey team from New York on Wednesday but this time they were able to dig up from their hole and earn two full standings points. The 5-4 comeback victory allows them to cling to their dwindling playoff chances in the Eastern Conference.
Fun to watch but still probably too late.
Strome (6-game point streak: 3g, 7a), van Riemsdyk (4-game point streak: 1g, 4a) and Oshie (4-game point streak: 2g, 3a) all extended their respective points streaks. Strome's 6-game point streak ties a career high, while van Riemsdyk's 4-game point streak is a career high.
