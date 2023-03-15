Left it super late but eventually leave Sabres slain: Caps beat Sabres 5-4 (SO)

The Washington Capitals got right back on the ice after a road loss to the New York Rangers and met another New York team in the Buffalo Sabres at home inside Capital One Arena. Both teams entered the Wednesday night matchup tied at 71 standings points.
Ilya Lyubushkin flung a shot that found its way through a crowd to open the scoring. JJ Peterka finished off a great feed from Jack Quinn to extend that lead. TJ Oshie quickly got one back on a power play. Tyson Jost canceled that out late in the first.
Evgeny Kuznetsov put one home early in the third to make things interesting. Zemgus Girgensons responded to end some of that fun. Alex Ovechkin tipped one in halfway through the third and Tom Wilson tied things up with the netminder pulled.
Shootout bullets time.
Caps beat Sabres 5-4!
The Caps have Thursday off and then host Jakub Vrana and the St. Louis Blues at home on Friday.
Headline photo courtesy of kurly
