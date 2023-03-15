NHL salary cap not expected to rise more than $1 million next season

NHL general managers met in Manapalan, Florida, early this week to discuss minor rule changes and protective equipment. They also received updates from commissioner Gary Bettman on the health of the league.

One of the biggest pieces of news to come out of the event is that the salary cap next season is only expected to rise by $1 million.

Per Sportsnet’s Eric Engels:

As we’ve heard all year, the cap doesn’t appear likely to go up by more than a million for next season. Brad Treliving, Flames GM, says he and the other GMs aren’t planning to have more space. Gary Bettman will speak shortly now that meetings have concluded. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 15, 2023

The increase would leave the salary cap at $83.5 million next season. If the league can eliminate the rest of its pandemic-related debt ($50 million) that players owe it by the end of the postseason, the cap could rise by $4.5 million.

If the number remains at $1 million, Bettman did leave the door open, however, for the league and NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh to negotiate the number higher during a press conference with the media on Wednesday.

“It could be a discussion,” Bettman said. “We’re hearing around the bend from players and others that there may be interest in having that, but one thing to keep in mind if we’re going to raise the cap and the escrow hasn’t been paid off, is then we’re going to have to look at raising the escrow rates, which under the CBA extension in 2020 is locked into the last three years of the CBA term at 6 percent. So, if you’re going to raise the cap prematurely, then you’re going to have to look at the escrow percentage as well. The two are inextricably tied together.”

The lower number comes at an unfortunate time for the Capitals, who are entering a possible transition during the offseason. Though the amount of change the team can do has greatly lessened as Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has re-signed all of its significant pending UFAs minus Conor Sheary.

The biggest move the Caps have left will be to re-sign Martin Fehervary, perhaps long-term. The Caps also have RFAs upcoming in Alex Alexeyev and Gabriel Carlsson. Trade deadline acquisition Craig Smith will also be a unrestricted free agent.

MacLellan said in a recent interview that he’s looking to land a top-six forward with skill over the offseason either by trade or free agency.

