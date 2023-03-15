NHL announces important dates for remainder of 2022-23 season, including Draft Lottery, start of playoffs, and 2023 NHL Draft

As the 2022-23 regular season enters its final month, the NHL is officially setting the dates for its big events heading into the playoffs and offseason.
The league announced the times of several big events upcoming.
Take a look.
Start of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
🗓️ Monday, April 17
2023 NHL Draft Lottery
🗓️ Monday, May 8 at 7 pm EST
Televised on: ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports
Start of 2023 Stanley Cup Final
🗓️ Saturday, June 3 (tentative)
Televised on: ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports
2023 NHL Scouting Combine
🗓️ Sunday, June 4 – Saturday, June 10
The event will be held in Buffalo.
2023 NHL Awards
🗓️ Monday, June 26
The event will be held in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
Round 1 of 2023 NHL Draft
🗓️ Wednesday, June 28
Televised on: ESPN, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports
The event will start at 7 pm (EST) and be held in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
Rounds 2-7 of 2023 NHL Draft
🗓️ Thursday, June 29
Televised on: NHL Network, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports
The event will start at 11 am (EST) and be held in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.
