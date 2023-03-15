Alex Ovechkin scores 817th career goal, now within 77 of Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin was held out of Tuesday’s New York Rangers game due to a lower-body injury. A night later, the Russian machine was back, done with his figurative oil change, and ready to resume doing Ovi Things.

The Capitals captain scored in the third period to bring the Capitals within one (4-3) of the Buffalo Sabres. Ovechkin’s tally was one of three the team scored in the period — Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson were the other goal scorers — to force overtime. The Caps eventually won in the shootout 5-4.

Ovechkin scored after deflecting a Trevor van Riemsdyk point shot low past Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Ovi was very excited after scoring, bending to one knee and pumping both of his arms.

Also excited? Ovi’s mother Tatyana, who was at her second straight Capitals home game.

The goal was Ovi’s first in nine days. He now has 37 goals on the season with 13 games remaining. The goal was also Ovi’s 817th of his career, bringing him within 77 of Wayne Gretzky with three seasons remaining on his contract.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is not a new goalie Ovechkin’s scored on. He’s Ovi Goalie Victim #167. Ovi has four goals in four games played against UPL this season.