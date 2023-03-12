Capitals find their hot-shooting sticks in lopsided Long Island victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals kicked off their New York road trip with a bang against the Islanders on Saturday night. The Caps took it to the Isles, scoring five unanswered goals in the Metro Division win.
It was a fun night and there haven’t been enough of those lately.
With a 5-1 win tonight against the Islanders, the Capitals move to 17-7-0 with their mentors in attendance.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 12, 2023
