Anthony Mantha snaps 19-game goalless streak with third-period tally against Islanders

Anthony Mantha finally has a goal in 2023.

It took him 20 games but the big winger potted his first marker since New Year’s Eve against the New York Islanders on Saturday night. It was also his first point overall after going without one for 12 games.

Mantha added an assist on a late Nicklas Backstrom strike for a long-awaited, two-point effort.

Mantha found the back of the cage with 15:45 remaining in the third period to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead. The goal came just as the Islanders had killed off a Capitals’ power play but before their fifth skater could fully get back into the play.

Mantha took advantage of that as he and Alex Ovechkin set up alone in front of Semyon Varlamov. Dylan Strome found the wide-open Ovechkin with a nifty pass and Ovi tipped it off Varlamov right to Mantha. Mantha made no mistake with the rebound.

Anthony Mantha scores his tenth goal of the season to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-1. In 16 career games against the Islanders, Mantha has recorded 11 points (7g, 4a). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 12, 2023

After the game, Caps head coach Peter Laviolette commented on both Mantha and Nic Dowd (13 games) snapping their goalless streaks.

“I think a lot of times offense can generate confidence inside of a player so it’s good to get that,” Laviolette said. “Get some guys on the board and see if that pushes them forward.”

Mantha has struggled to get anything going on a Capitals team that desperately needs secondary scoring to be successful. Saturday night was a start.

Of 396 forwards who've played 60+ minutes in the last 12 games, 343 of them have scored more goals than Anthony Mantha and 384 of them have more points than Anthony Mantha. https://t.co/2FnjxwHeyu — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 10, 2023

Mantha’s father Daniel Pronovost is on the Caps’ Dads’ Trip and was in attendance to see his son find the scoresheet. Anthony might have to bring him to the rest of the games on the schedule if he finds a goal-scoring rhythm after this one.

Mantha now has 26 points (10g, 16a) in 59 games this season.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB