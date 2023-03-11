Caps turn the Isles into big Long Island losers: Caps beat Islanders 5-1

The Washington Capitals made the trip up to Long Island for their second matchup of the season with the New York Islanders. The Isles are amid a fierce battle for a Wild Card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and the Caps were looking to throw a big ole wrench into that discussion.
Pierre Engvall kicked off the scoring with a bad bounce off Alex Alexeyev. Dylan Strome put something extra on a shot to tie the game and TJ Oshie gave the Caps a lead late in the first.
Anthony Mantha ended his 19-game streak without a goal to double the lead. Nic Dowd and Nicklas Backstrom added two more.
Caps beat Islanders 5-1!
The Caps will enjoy a couple of days off before their next New York matchup with the Rangers on Tuesday.
Headline photo courtesy of @Jencapsfan74/Twitter
