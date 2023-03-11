Capitals re-sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to three-year extension worth $3 million per season

The Washington Capitals announced that they re-signed pending unrestricted free agent, Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year, $9 million extension on Saturday.

TVR has been a critical depth defenseman for the team serving on the team’s second and third pairings throughout the year.

The deal gives the 31-year-old van Riemsdyk a $2.05 million raise from this season.

The contract gives the Capitals four defenseman under contract next season including John Carlson, Rasmus Sandin, and Nick Jensen. Alex Alexeyev and Martin Fehervary are also restricted free agents.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-sign Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk van Riemsdyk signs a three-year contract after recording a career-high 19 points this season The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. van Riemsdyk’s contract will carry an average annual value of $3 million. van Riemsdyk, 31, has recorded a career-high 19 points (7g, 12a) in 66 games this season. The 6’3″, 191-pound defenseman established a career high in points for the second-consecutive season, surpassing his 17 points (1g, 16a) in 72 games played in 2021-22. van Riemsdyk leads the Capitals and ranks seventh in the NHL in blocked shots (146) and ranks first on the team in plus/minus (+12) and shorthanded ice time per game (2:37). This season, van Riemsdyk is one of two Capitals’ skaters to appear in all 66 of the team’s games and is averaging 19:00 of ice time per game, which marks the second-highest rate of his career (2015-16: 19:59). The Middletown, New Jersey native has recorded 108 points (24g, 84a) in 522 career games with Washington, the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks. van Riemsdyk has appeared in 32 career Stanley Cup playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015.

