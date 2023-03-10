Vitek Vanecek honored by Capitals during return game to Capital One Arena

Former Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek was honored by the team during his return game to Capital One Arena on Thursday night.

The Capitals saluted Vanecek during the first TV timeout in the first period.

“The Vitek”, who was serving as backup to Devils netminder Akira Schmid on the evening, flashed a huge smile as he stood up at the bench and waved to the clapping crowd. Devils defenseman Brendan Smith patted Vanecek as he took in the cheers.

Cheers for #NJDevils Vitek Vanecek as his return is acknowledged tonight. pic.twitter.com/I59ZB8tzOc — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 10, 2023

The tribute marked the second the Czech netminder’s received in his career. Vanecek was also honored by the Seattle Kraken (jokingly) in 2021 after being picked by the team in the Expansion Draft. He spent seven days with the team before being traded back to the Capitals.

welcome back to a true kraken legend. pic.twitter.com/EsGC5mudGX — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 22, 2021

Vanecek spent two seasons with the Capitals and seven seasons total in the organization before a draft-day deal last summer sent him and the 46th overall pick to the Devils in exchange for the 37th and 70th overall pick.

Vitek Vanecek got a warm welcome back from #Caps fans when shown on the Jumbotron. He's backing up tonight. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) March 10, 2023

While in DC, Vanecek caught up with friend Martin Fehervary, as well as Capitals goaltending coach Scott Murray.

Vanecek will have one more opportunity to start at Capital One Arena this season as the Capitals and the Devils close out their schedules on April 13th.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter