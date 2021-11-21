Seattle Kraken post tribute video for Vitek Vanecek

The Seattle Kraken did what many of us joked they should do on Hockey Twitter.

Seattle honored Vitek Vanecek, “a true kraken legend,” with a tribute video during his homecoming game against the team. Vanecek was picked by the Kraken in the expansion draft over the summer and spent seven days in Seattle before being traded back to the Capitals.

welcome back to a true kraken legend. pic.twitter.com/EsGC5mudGX — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 22, 2021

A+++

The video begins with Kraken GM Ron Francis selecting Vanecek in the draft and features sad, whimsical music. 10 seconds later, it’s over and shows a Thank You, Vitek screen. The image features a poor photoshop of the Czech goalie in a Kraken uniform.

The Capitals replied with this GIF.

Vanecek was traded back to Washington after the Kraken landed former Capital Philipp Grubauer, a Vezina finalist, during free agency. Vanecek started against Grubauer in Sunday’s game between the Capitals and Kraken.

super cool how they've both been goalies for the caps and the kraken pic.twitter.com/qgdDh4ZbN5 — jan (dad) (@lesbijans) November 22, 2021

“I mean, it was crazy you know?” Vanecek said of his week in Seattle during training camp. “You start thinking about it. You’ve been here for long time, six years. You’ve been working hard with me here and I was just drafted by Seattle. I was thinking like it was something new. New people and a new start. But it was quick comeback. [smiles] I was so happy I can be back with people that I know. The organization was great, you know?”

The tribute video marks the first thing Vanecek has received from the team. When asked if he received a Kraken jersey or any type of momento from the team after the expansion draft, Vanecek responded, “No, nothing. Absolutely nothing. [laughing]”

Headline photo: @SeattleKraken