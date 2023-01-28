Vitek Vanecek has started referring to himself in the third person during interviews: ‘I’m really proud of the Vitek. I hope he gonna keep going.’

Former Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek is absolutely on fire right now. The 27-year-old Czech is currently riding a nine-game winning streak for the New Jersey Devils and in the month of January he holds an 8-0 record with a 2.07 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

While Vitek’s fantastic, recent play has definitely drawn a bit of a spotlight on him, the former second-round draft selection has added a quirk during interviews that is also getting him some attention off the ice.

He has started answering some questions in the third person.

It all started when he made 25 stops in a 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 22.

“I was just trying to stay me, stay Vitek,” Vanecek told the Devils’ Amanda Stein. “Vitek has to be always same. Just play hockey and not thinking about anything else.”

I can't. ☠️

Dead. 😆

"Vitek always has to be the same." https://t.co/8nrZb7GUbN pic.twitter.com/8A9v5Q84a3 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 22, 2023

On the season, Vanecek sports a sparkling 21-5-2 record for New Jersey with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. In his latest victory over the Dallas Stars, he stopped 33 of 35 shots to earn the Devils another overtime two points.

And, he threw in another question answered in the third person postgame.

“It’s great,” Vanecek started. “It’s really nice to go like that. I’m really proud of the Vitek. I hope he gonna keep going and the team do the same thing like what they doing.”

Whatever he is doing this season, whether it be speaking in the third person or getting involved in some rough stuff for the first time, it’s clearly working.

According to MoneyPuck, Vanecek has stopped nine goals more than expected this season. That has him ranked 12th among regular starters and above both of the netminders that helped replace him in Washington.

Vitek Vanecek wins his 9th straight game, posting a 2.06 GAA & .932 SV%. That is the longest win streak in the #NHL this season. Only Martin Brodeur has a longer win streak in #NJDevils history. pic.twitter.com/kwQ7htocME — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 28, 2023

Well done, Vitek.

Screenshot: New Jersey Devils