Vitek Vanecek slaps Rangers player in face after getting bumped in crease

Former Capital Vitek Vanecek just had the best month of his hockey career. Vanecek led the New Jersey Devils to a 13-win November — the first time a team has ever earned that many victories in November in NHL history (13-1-0). According to NHL PR, only four teams in NHL history have had more wins in a single month: COL (15 in Jan. 2022), BOS (15 in March 2014), PIT (15 in March 2013), and CBJ (14 in Dec. 2016).
Vanecek won eight of those November games for the Devils and his latest W came Monday night against the New York Rangers. Vanecek stopped 35 of 38 shots against New York (.921 save percentage) to help the Devils win 5-3.
But I’d also like to call attention to something else Vanecek did for the first in his NHL career.
He earned a roughing penalty!
Vanecek got whistled for the minor after he slapped Vincent Trocheck across the face for bumping him in the crease.
What did the five fingers say to the face?
I guess being traded on your wedding day will do this to a man.
Including Friday’s 5-1 victory over his former team, Vanecek has now earned victories in 11 of his first 15 appearances with the Devils. The only other goaltender to do so in franchise history is Sean Burke (11-2-0 in 15 GP from 1987-88 – 1988-89).
The victory catapulted the Devils into first place in the entire NHL.
Miles Wood scored the game-winner.
Meanwhile Jack Hughes scored his fifth goal in the last three games.
