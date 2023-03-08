Jakub Vrana has six shots in St. Louis Blues debut after being stranded by snowstorm

The Detroit Red Wings dealt former Capital Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues in a trade deadline-day deal on Friday that saw the 2018 Stanley Cup champion flipped for a seventh-round pick and center prospect Dylan McLaughlin. The Red Wings also retained 50 percent of V’s remaining contract. The trade represented a fresh start in Vrana’s career, but just physically joining the Blues proved to be a challenge.

Following the trade, the Blues intended for Vrana to play with the Blues on Saturday night against the LA Kings. Unfortunately, a snowstorm left Vrana stranded in the Detroit airport overnight. Though Vrana finally flew out Saturday afternoon, neither his sticks nor his luggage arrived with him.

It took until 11 PM Sunday night before those twigs made it to the team, who then was in Phoenix. Reunited with his gear, Vrana was able to practice with the Blues before taking on the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Blues fans got a sneak peek of Vrana’s skill just minutes into his debut, when he outskated Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser for a breakaway.

Jakub Vrana reads the pass in his own zone, gets a stick on it and away he goes. There’s that speed. pic.twitter.com/WT8qPBnuaI — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) March 8, 2023

Vrana got 16:32 of ice time, including three minutes and 50 seconds on the power play, and put six shots on goal. He finished the night with a plus-minus of minus-one.

Ahead of the game, Vrana spoke about his exit from Detroit and his excitement about a fresh start in St. Louis. He especially appreciated the warm welcome from his new teammates.

“Things were not going well in Detroit,” Vrana said. “I got a call that I’m coming here, and I was really happy about that. I look at it as a new opportunity and so far I’ve been here everybody is great. All the guys have been really nice to me, and I’m looking forward to going to battle with them.”

Vrana also apologized for a goal he scored with the Capitals in 2019, an OT winner in the Blues’ season opener after winning the Stanley Cup.

“Sorry guys, I didn’t mean to do that,” Vrana said laughing. “Obviously we were coming into the celebration, just trying to do our best…Like I said, I’m sorry.”

Blues’ head coach Craig Berube emphasized Vrana’s skill while talking about his new player with the media.

“He just needs to go out and play and work, you know–put the work in make sure he’s skating and working and good things will happen because he’s got the skill to make good things happen,” Berube said.

Since leaving the Capitals in 2021, Vrana has played only 42 NHL games, scoring 22 goals and 10 points in that span. A shoulder injury during the first day of training camp took Vrana out of the lineup for much of the 2021-22 season, and he spent much of this season in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Eventually sent down to the minors and put on waivers, Vrana got back to the NHL after going on a heater with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, scoring six goals in a seven-game span.

In an interview with Bally Sports Midwest’s Andy Strickland, Blues’ GM Doug Armstrong expressed optimism about where Vrana’s head is at moving forward.

“We did our due diligence on where he’s at and we’re comfortable that we can provide him the support he needs to continue to be a very important piece on the ice, but even a better piece off the ice,” Armstrong said. “The world is about second chances. I love the opportunity to give him a second chance. Now [it’s about] what he does with that and the opportunity that we can provide him to make it the best fit.”