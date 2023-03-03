RMNB’s Trade Deadline Day live blog spectatcular: Capitals ‘retool’ edition

It’s the final call for team’s around the NHL to add to their roster before the stretch run to the playoffs.

At 3 PM ET today, the league will permit no more trades between teams. Non-playoff teams, like your Washington Capitals, will want to get all the value they can out of the expiring contracts that they have left.

Playoff-aspiring teams, aka the buyers spending assets to acquire those players, will try to fill whatever roster holes that they deem they have or just stack up additional depth.

Will the Caps continue their “retool”? Will a team move a big-name player? Join us.

Trade Tracker

Forward Nick Bonino has been sent back to the Penguins by the Sharks in exchange for two, late-round draft selections. Via Pierre LeBrun.

has been sent back to the Penguins by the Sharks in exchange for two, late-round draft selections. Via Pierre LeBrun. Forward Jakub Vrana dealt to the Blues from the Red Wings in exchange for forward Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round draft pick. Via the Red Wings.

dealt to the Blues from the Red Wings in exchange for forward and a seventh-round draft pick. Via the Red Wings. Forward Curtis Lazar is headed to the Devils from the Canucks for a fourth-round pick. Via Elliotte Friedman.

is headed to the Devils from the Canucks for a fourth-round pick. Via Elliotte Friedman. Forward Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round pick traded to the Flyers in exchange for forward Zack MacEwen . Via Pierre LeBrun.

and a fifth-round pick traded to the Flyers in exchange for forward . Via Pierre LeBrun. Forward Vladislav Namestnikov is on his way to the Jets for a fourth-round pick. Via Frank Seravalli.

is on his way to the Jets for a fourth-round pick. Via Frank Seravalli. Defenseman Frederic Allard has been dealt from the Kings to the Canadiens for forward Nate Schnarr . Via the Canadiens.

has been dealt from the Kings to the Canadiens for forward . Via the Canadiens. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov traded to the Penguins by the Ducks for forward Brock McGinn and a third-round pick. Via Jeff Marek.

More on the Jakub Vrana trade to STL Red Wings deal Jakub Vrana to St. Louis Blues, retain 50% salary

Comment below on the deals and share anything else you see!