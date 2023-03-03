RMNB’s Trade Deadline Day live blog spectatcular: Capitals ‘retool’ edition

It’s the final call for team’s around the NHL to add to their roster before the stretch run to the playoffs.
At 3 PM ET today, the league will permit no more trades between teams. Non-playoff teams, like your Washington Capitals, will want to get all the value they can out of the expiring contracts that they have left.
Playoff-aspiring teams, aka the buyers spending assets to acquire those players, will try to fill whatever roster holes that they deem they have or just stack up additional depth.
Will the Caps continue their “retool”? Will a team move a big-name player? Join us.
Trade Tracker
More on the Jakub Vrana trade to STL
Red Wings deal Jakub Vrana to St. Louis Blues, retain 50% salary
Comment below on the deals and share anything else you see!
