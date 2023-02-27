Defense optional in road loss to Sabres: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took their good vibes from Saturday and almost immediately dunked them into the trash on Sunday. They scored four goals which is a great output of late for them but they also just didn’t play any defense, falling 7-4 to the Buffalo Sabres.
This year’s Caps cannot play like that and win.
Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th career goal versus the Sabres – the ninth franchise he's reached the mark against.#NHLStats: https://t.co/62bWDNHCeA pic.twitter.com/JpgupOdQFw
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 26, 2023
