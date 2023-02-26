Welp, this is weird: Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway play first game as Boston Bruins

Following their trade Thursday night, former(!!) Washington Capitals Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway flew to join the Boston Bruins on their western road trip. Saturday night, they played their first game with the team against the Vancouver Canucks. Capitals fans have had several days to process the news of the trade, but it’s still bizarre to see the former Caps in a different uniform.

While Hathaway has kept #21 with the Bs, Orlov’s former #9 has been retired by the Bruins in honor of Johnny Bucyk; he will wear #81 going forward. Orlov previously wore #81 in his early days with the Capitals, changing to #9 in 2014.

🚨 NEW GUY NUMBERS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/MOz9e86RqW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2023

Pregame, both players had the opportunity to give their first interviews as Bruins. “It’s been a crazy two days, but I’m excited for the game,” said Orlov. When asked what he hoped for in Boston, he noted that wanted to “win some games and enjoy it.”

Dmitry Orlov on joining the #NHLBruins: “They’re having a great season and have big goals. As a player, you come in and want to help and do your best and enjoy the game, enjoy the group. Hope it’s gonna be a good run.” pic.twitter.com/1tRew4S13i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind,” Hathaway explained, “There’s a lot of emotions.” Though he found it difficult to leave DC, he expressed excitement for the opportunity in Boston. “I think it’s tough to leave a place that we’ve enjoyed so much, but exciting to go to a place that is such a great opportunity. Everything about Boston is amazing, so it was really nice to join.”

Garnet Hathaway on the #NHLBruins: “It’s a group that knows what they need to do, they are fully committed and playing for each guy in that room…it’s nice to come in and feel welcomed already.” pic.twitter.com/pwYdiey2f9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2023

Both Orlov and Hathaway were in the Bruins’ starting lineup, taking to the ice for the first time in the black (or, well, white) and gold.

81 & 21 pair well with some Black & Gold pic.twitter.com/R3a1lUJczV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2023

The trade happened so quickly, it seems, that the team didn’t have time to get all-new equipment for their new players. Garnet Hathaway pulled a Marchand and spray-painted his red Capitals gloves black, with the original color peeking through underneath.

it’s the spray painted gloves for me pic.twitter.com/sP3cSuDYSB — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) February 26, 2023

Orlov, Hathaway, and their Bruins teammates beat the Canucks 3-1, ending with a goalie goal from starter Linus Ullmark. It’s still strange to see these two in a Bruins jersey–Hathaway has spent the last four years with the Caps, while Orlov has been with the Capitals organization since they drafted him in 2009. The two will likely see their former team next when the Capitals play in TD Garden on April 11th.

Screenshots: @nhlbruins/Twitter