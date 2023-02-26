David Poile to retire, Barry Trotz to become GM of Nashville Predators

Elliotte Friedman is reporting that David Poile will retire as general manager of the Nashville Predators. Friedman says Barry Trotz will take over the position.

Poile has been the only GM the Predators have ever had. He joined them in 1997, after 15 years with the Washington Capitals. Barry Trotz coached both in Washington and Nashville, winning a Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

Big breaking story out of Nashville: after 26 years as the Predators’ architect — the most consistent presence in franchise history — David Poile is retiring from President of Hockey Operations & GM position, effective June 30. Expectation is he will remain in a consulting role. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2023

Friedman says Trotz will take over duties immediately and will assume the position officially this summer.

Trotz was the first coach of the Predators franchise, leading the team from their inaugural season through 2014. Trotz had a role in naming the team. Lately, he had been a leading candidate to take over various team’s head-coach positions since his dismissal from the New York Islanders last summer. Trotz had reportedly declined several offers and chose to take the season off.

Poile, 73, hit the 3000-games milestone this season. His Predators lost the Stanley Cup final in 2017. He is also considered the primary architect of the Capitals team who lost the Stanley Cup final in 1998.

Headline photo: Ian Oland