Report: Barry Trotz interviewing with the Philadelphia Flyers for their head coaching position

The 2022 Barry Trotz sweepstakes are getting hotter as the Philadelphia Flyers are the newest team to throw their hat into the ring. If Philly were to get the 2018 Stanley Cup winner to sign on, he’d remain in the Metropolitan Division with both the Islanders who fired him and the Capitals who he resigned from.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported Friday on The Jeff Marek Show that the Flyers are bringing in Trotz for an interview “soon” and “will make a huge pitch for him.”

The Flyers, just as the Jets before them, went without a solidified head coach for the back half of their season after firing Alain Vigneault on December 6. They were coached on an interim basis for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign by former Wild and Blues bench boss Mike Yeo.

Vigneault had taken over the job from current Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award in his first season with the club. Things turned sour this past season when a Flyers team that started with playoff expectations went 8-10-4 in their first 22 games and Vigneault was canned. Yeo met a similar fate, finishing in charge with a 17-36-7 record.

Trotz is 28-20 against the Flyers since taking the Capitals job before the 2014-15 season.

Philadelphia surely won’t be the last team on his tour this summer as it’s likely the Vegas Golden Knights, Detroit Red Wings, and now Dallas Stars will inquire about Barry’s services.