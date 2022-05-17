Report: Barry Trotz interviewing with the Winnipeg Jets for their head coaching position

Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders as their head coach on May 9. Now it appears the 2018 Stanley Cup champion won’t be without a job for long.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the first team to interview Trotz for an open head coaching position was the Winnipeg Jets. The NHL’s third-ranking coach in all-time wins was born in Winnipeg and grew up in the province of Manitoba.

Hearing Winnipeg is interviewing Barry Trotz for its coaching position today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 17, 2022

The Jets have been without a solidified head coach since Paul Maurice resigned from the team on the morning of December 17 before they were set to take on the Capitals in Winnipeg. They’ve been coached on an interim basis by player Adam Lowry’s father, Dave Lowry, since the resignation.

Maurice had been the Jets coach since the 2013-14 season when he was hired midseason to replace the fired Claude Noel. At the time of his departure, the team was 13-10-5 and fifth in the league’s Central Division. They would miss the playoffs and finish the season with a 39-32-11 record.

Trotz had a disappointing final season with the Islanders, going 37-35-10, and finishing 16 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Isles’ ended up as a bottom-dwelling team in terms of driving play, controlling just over 46 percent of five-on-five shot attempts. The organization replaced him with former Caps assistant Lane Lambert on Monday.

Winnipeg will likely be the first of several teams to inquire about Trotz’s services this offseason. The list could include franchises like the Vegas Golden Knights, Philadelphia Flyers, and Detroit Red Wings.