Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway pen emotional goodbyes to Capitals: ‘I never thought this time would come’

The Washington Capitals made a huge decision on Thursday when they decided to part ways with two beloved players in Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway.

The trade of the two pending unrestricted free agents signified a change in direction for the team after they had lost five straight games in regulation and fallen out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. It’s part of the business aspect of hockey but from a human perspective, it is still never easy seeing fan favorites leave and don another team’s jersey.

Both Orlov and Hathaway demonstrated that more personal side of the game as they penned emotional goodbyes to the Capitals organization.

Orlov, now 31, was drafted by the Capitals all the way back in 2009. He has played 686 games with the Caps since and recorded eight points in their 2018 run to lifting the Stanley Cup.

Since leaving Metallurg Novokuznetsk of the KHL during the 2010-11 campaign, the Capitals organization has been all he has known in professional hockey. That was evident in the message he posted on his personal Instagram account on Friday.

“I never thought this time would come,” Orlov wrote on Instagram. “It’s really hard to leave the team that drafted me and gave me the chance to play in the best league in the world. Washington was my family and my second home for 11 years. I’ll never forget the way I went to the Capitals and of course the most important achievement is to win the Stanley Cup with the team and bring it to Washington. Thanks to all partners, organizations and of course the fans. I will never forget you.”

During his time in DC, Orlov formed an incredibly close bond with fellow Russians Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The trio were almost inseparable both on and off the ice.

While a member of the Caps, Orlov also got married to his wife Varvara and the two had their son Kirill back in 2019. Varvara wrote her own goodbye message on Instagram.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone,” she wrote in her story. “Good luck and hope to see you soon. We will miss you very much!”

Hathaway’s tenure in DC was much shorter than Orlov’s as he arrived as a free agent acquisition before the 2019-20 season but he still made a huge impact on the team and its fans. He has been a staple on the team’s tremendous fourth line with his best buddy Nic Dowd and has never seen a net-front scrum that he didn’t like.

That sort of thing quickly endears a player to fans and Hathaway acknowledged that support in his farewell message posted on his Twitter account.

“Since my wife and I arrived in DC, it’s felt like home,” Hathaway wrote. “From Cap One to MedStar, and everywhere in between. We’ve made a lifetime of memories in these short years and it’s because of the people. It’s where we found lifelong friends, met selfless and courageous first responders, and welcomed both of our children to the world. It’s tough to say goodbye to the city, the fans, and the Capitals organization, to my friends, neighbors, and teammates who all welcomed me as soon as I arrived. I will always be so grateful for how well we were treated. To all of you, thank you.”

During his time in Caps organization, Hathaway formed ‘Hath’s Heroes’, a program that provides tickets to select Capitals games to local first responders. In addition to donating tickets, Hathaway has visited several local fire stations and spent time with the firefighters.

#Caps player Garnet Hathaway visited an @ArlingtonVaFD fire station today in conjunction with his Hath's Heroes program. Inspired by his great-grandfather, a Winnipeg firefighter, Hathaway launched Hath's Heroes in 2019. Stay tuned to @NBCSCapitals @NBCSWashington for more. pic.twitter.com/sj3miNqlfh — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 19, 2020

Thanks for all of the memories, Dima and Garnet! We’ll miss you both.