Capitals credit top players, team chemistry with 6-3 win: ‘We weren’t going to lose that game’

Saturday afternoon, the Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak in a high-offense endeavor versus the New York Rangers. Evgeny Kuznetsov and TJ Oshie each scored two goals in the game, with the latter earning his first career Gordie Howe hat trick. Postgame, Capitals players and Head Coach Peter Laviolette reflected on the win before turning their focus to Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

“It’s a big game,” said Laviolette. “I think guys knew that, and they responded well. I thought everybody was on point right from the start. Sometimes a one o’clock game can catch you, but I thought our guys were really good right from the first three, four shifts.”

The win came less than 48 hours after both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway were traded to the Boston Bruins, and marked Craig Smith’s first game on the Capitals’ roster. The loss of both teammates and friends had an impact on players, raising the emotional stakes of the game.

“I mean we still have a heck of a hockey team in here, you know?” said Tom Wilson. “It sucks when guys are leaving, especially big pieces of our team that have been here for a long time, but you see the leaders: Osh comes out, gets us going. From there, I mean the emotion in the building, emotion on our bench, we weren’t going to lose that game.”

Oshie credited the team’s recent work ethic, noting that they’ve continued to put in effort despite the losses.

“We’ve been working pretty hard lately,” he said. “On getting our game right, on everyone kind of pulling for each other, playing together. Without the puck, mostly. We’ve been working real hard regardless of if we’ve been winning or losing.”

Kuznetsov noted the Capitals’ play as a team, emphasizing the bond between the players and its effect on the ice. “The guys [were] sticking together and we were just trying to stay positive. We’ll always stay together in this locker room. When you see that, you know one day you’re going to break [the losing streak] and there will be opportunities to win the game.”

We got a Gordie and a Foppa today! pic.twitter.com/aqajo9mVD9 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2023

“There’s a lot of little things that went into this game,” said Wilson, who has scored in three of four games since returning from injury. “Guys were just working for each other and it’s not always one big moment here and there. It’s the little things that add up throughout the first two periods.”

Wilson later went on to highlight Oshie’s performance. “[Oshie is] a guy that goes out there and works hard. It’s great to have guys around that still answer the bell and stick up for themselves. He’s a leader in this room he’s never taken a shift off, so that’s another thing that goes into it. Boys rallied around it, and it was a good team effort.”

No stopping the Oshbabe tonight pic.twitter.com/LfPWw6p8yE — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2023

Following a losing streak regularly punctuated by offensive droughts, the Capitals saw excellent performances from much of their top talent. “I thought some of our big guys were right on point with their game, and that certainly helps as well,” said Laviolette. “It was a big night for Osh, Kuzy had a big night, and Tom Wilson had a big night. Those guys leading the way really sets the tone for our team.”

The Capitals play again in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, where they will attempt to win two consecutive games for the first time since their return from the All-Star Break. The team hopes that the confidence from this win will propel them to success against the Sabres.

“It gives guys confidence, too,” said Laviolette, “when you’re scoring goals and you can put six in on an afternoon. That might give us a little bit of confidence, maybe, moving forward.”

Wilson, for one, sees the upcoming game as a signal for what’s to come: “You’ve got to show up, look yourself in the mirror and show up and be ready to play, because it’s a huge game. We win that one tomorrow and, you know, we start rolling and who knows? We’re feeling good after tonight, but none of this matters if we don’t show up tomorrow.”

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter