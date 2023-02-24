Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway say their goodbyes as Capitals practice final time at home before trade deadline

The Washington Capitals took the ice for practice on Friday after dropping a sixth consecutive game in regulation to the Anaheim Ducks. It was also the team’s first practice since Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway were dealt to the Boston Bruins.

The NHL Trade Deadline is on March 3 and it’s expected that the Caps will continue to make moves before then.

Head coach Peter Laviolette did not make any changes to the lines and defense pairings that took the loss to Anaheim on Thursday.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Milano-Strome-Oshie

Johansson-Backstrom-Sheary

Eller-Dowd-NAK Gustafsson-TVR

Fehervary-Jensen

Irwin-McIlrath

Alexeyev

That loss to the Ducks saw Tom Wilson reunited with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the top line for the first time since returning this season. The Caps were out-attempted 11 to 7, out-scoring chanced 5 to 3, out-high danger chanced 2 to 1, and got scored on in the 7:57 of five-on-five ice time they shared together. TJ Oshie was eventually given a shift or two with Ovi and Kuzy.

Stubbs also reports that Orlov and Hathaway said their goodbyes at MedStar Capitals Iceplex this morning. Replacing Hathaway on the fourth line for the near future looks to be Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Orlov’s usual spot next to Nick Jensen has been filled by Martin Fehervary for the time being.

#AllCaps on ice for final home practice before trade deadline. Could be last practice here for a few of these guys pic.twitter.com/Tdli7zqg3g — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) February 24, 2023

Craig Smith, who the Bruins dealt to DC in that move, has not yet arrived to get started with his new team. Laviolette told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that Smith plans to arrive sometime on Friday and that his status for the Rangers game on Saturday is still to be determined.

Smith has 10 points (4g, 6a) in 42 games played for the Bruins this season. Laviolette added that the plan is to play Smith on the right wing with the Caps.

The Caps will try to snap their long losing streak against the Rangers in a Saturday matinee matchup. The Rangers sit third in the Metropolitan Division with 75 points but have lost their last three games.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB