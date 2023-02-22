Another loss makes it a full handful: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals lost their fifth game in a row in regulation to the Detroit Red Wings at home on Tuesday night. The Caps are racing toward the bottom of the playoff picture.

When do we start the “fail hard for Bedard” hashtags?

The Capitals came to play for exactly one period of this game. They out-attempted Detroit 30 to 8, out-scoring chanced them 15 to 4, and out-high danger chanced them 5 to 1 in the third period. The problem is they did absolutely nothing else in the other forty minutes and actually were the only team to get scored against in that third period. Sell, GMBM. Sell.

Jakub Vrana played in his first NHL game since mid-October and his first-ever against the Caps. He ended up with 11:31 of ice time, two shots on goal, four shot attempts, three individual scoring chances, and one individual high-danger chance. I really hope Detroit keeps him in the lineup for their stretch run.

played in his first NHL game since mid-October and his first-ever against the Caps. He ended up with 11:31 of ice time, two shots on goal, four shot attempts, three individual scoring chances, and one individual high-danger chance. I really hope Detroit keeps him in the lineup for their stretch run. Anthony Mantha got injured in the game and didn’t return. Mantha has the same number of NHL goals in the year 2023 that Vrana has.

Tale of the Tape, 22 months later..#LGRW pic.twitter.com/454bMoTdVT — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) February 22, 2023

Tom Wilson scored again. He has four goals in ten games this season.

scored again. He has four goals in ten games this season. I’m just going to straight rob this from Peter’s recap. Four regulation wins in their last twenty games. Three wins total in their last ten, two of which came after regulation. The last time they scored more than four goals was January 5. They’ve scored two goals or less in 12 of their last 20.

I “joke” in the intro but the Caps are truly falling into NHL lottery talk and if you’re going to fall into any recent lottery you’d want it to be this one. They currently have about a 2-percent chance of winning it and that will likely only go up if they offload players at the deadline and keep losing. As of right now, the Caps sit 20th in the NHL. To have a shot at Connor Bedard, due to lottery rules saying you can only move up 10 picks, they’ll need to suck a little bit more than a couple of teams “in front” of them in terms of odds.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.