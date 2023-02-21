Caps lose again

The Caps lost again. This time it was to the Detroit Red Wings, a team that suddenly includes Jakub Vrana again.
Detroit defender Robert Hagg fired a shot from the slot that Trevor van Riemsdyk aided on its path to the net. A shorthanded goal by Pius Suter made it 2-0 for the Wings, but Tom Wilson’s tip-in got the Caps on the board at least.
The Caps pressed early in the third but Suter’s second goal of the night sealed the deal.
Caps lose 3-1. Their fifth loss in a row. A waste of your time.
I’m rapidly losing the ability to be surprised by how bad the Caps are playing. Usually when a team trails on the scoreboard they get more offense, but the Caps are the opposite. It’s like they’re giving up. Either that or they’re old and slow. Either that or they’ve dealt away their scoring talent over the past few years. Either that or they’re devastated by injury. Either that or their coach’s well-established pattern of depressing offense is losing them games. Either that or the vibes are off. Maybe it’s just the vibes. I dunno.
Anyway, Thursday is dog night at Capital One Arena! It’s “Pawsented” by Pedigree. I haven’t checked but I think that means you can bring your dog to the game. I say just do it. No need for an extra ticket. Bring your dog and demand to be let in. If your dog fits in a bag, attempt subterfuge. Send pics.
