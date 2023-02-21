Caps lose again

The Caps lost again. This time it was to the Detroit Red Wings, a team that suddenly includes Jakub Vrana again.

Detroit defender Robert Hagg fired a shot from the slot that Trevor van Riemsdyk aided on its path to the net. A shorthanded goal by Pius Suter made it 2-0 for the Wings, but Tom Wilson’s tip-in got the Caps on the board at least.

The Caps pressed early in the third but Suter’s second goal of the night sealed the deal.

Caps lose 3-1. Their fifth loss in a row. A waste of your time.

A beloved Ex-Cap, Jakub Vrana had not played for Detroit since October 15. If you’ll forgive my editorializing, Vrana was forced out of Washington by head coach Peter Laviolette, and things went terribly for him in Detroit. He had a major upper-body injury and spent time in the NHL’s player assistance program before having an apparent falling out with his team. I don’t think anyone expected him to suit up again, especially not for the first time against his former team. Check out the tribute video. I thought it was touching.

Coincidentally way, Vrana's fellow tradee, Anthony Mantha , suffered an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return to the game. I rewatched his last shift and did not see what happened to him.

As Dylan Larkin crosschecked TJ Oshie's face in the first period, the Caps got a five-minute power play. They had some decent looks on offense, but they allowed two shorthanded rushes, the latter of which was converted by Wings forward Pius Suter , who I think is an underrated part of that burgeoning team. For his part, Larkin was ejected from the game.

Before the five-minute major was up, the Caps got an extra-man goal from Tom Wilson , who now has two goals in as many games. I doubt he's one-hundred percent, but at least he's scoring when the team needs it.

Tuesday night was law enforcement appreciation night at Capital One Arena.

Nic Dowd returned to action for the first time since January 16. It was good to see him reunited with Garnet Hathaway, though Lars Eller is a weird third for them. They were on the ice for the Hagg goal, though that was really on Trevor van Riemsdyk .

Four regulation wins in their last ten. Three wins total in their last ten, two of which came after regulation. The last time they scored more than four goals was January 5. They've scored two goals or less in 12 of their last twenty. Basically, they're ass.

In the discord we were discussing what Peter Laviolette will say when it comes time to deflect responsibility. I have him down for “the effort is lacking” and “too many passengers” but Ian thinks we could see “need more jam and jump.” I’d like to know what you think HCPL will say to cover up a fact so glaring that I’m not even gonna say it here.

I don't want to say what color it is because last time I was wrong. Anyway I like it, and Craig looks great too. #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/82QP8GFUps — good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) February 22, 2023

I’m rapidly losing the ability to be surprised by how bad the Caps are playing. Usually when a team trails on the scoreboard they get more offense, but the Caps are the opposite. It’s like they’re giving up. Either that or they’re old and slow. Either that or they’ve dealt away their scoring talent over the past few years. Either that or they’re devastated by injury. Either that or their coach’s well-established pattern of depressing offense is losing them games. Either that or the vibes are off. Maybe it’s just the vibes. I dunno.

Anyway, Thursday is dog night at Capital One Arena! It’s “Pawsented” by Pedigree. I haven’t checked but I think that means you can bring your dog to the game. I say just do it. No need for an extra ticket. Bring your dog and demand to be let in. If your dog fits in a bag, attempt subterfuge. Send pics.

Headline photo: @johnmdonnelly