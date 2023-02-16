Panthers pull away from Caps and earn two very key playoff race points: Panthers beat Caps 6-3

The Washington Capitals hosted the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in an incredibly important game when it comes to figuring out the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The winner of the game would situate themselves in a much better position for the second Wild Card spot.
Gustav Forsling snapped the Panthers into a lead halfway through the first. Marc Staal doubled the Florida lead with a point drive and Colin White made it 3-0 with a nice backhand move.
Dylan Strome got the Caps on the board with a nifty tip-in late in the second. Aleksander Barkov killed any hope that goal gave the Caps with one of his own right after. Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov with late power play markers. Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart empty netters.
Panthers beat Caps 6-3.
Well, the next time the Caps take the ice they’ll be outdoors in North Carolina for the 2023 Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes. At least that will be fun.
