Washington Nationals announce the passing of owner Ted Lerner

The Washington Nationals announced on Monday morning that the team’s founding managing principal owner, Ted Lerner, passed away on Sunday at the age of 97.

Lerner died at his Chevy Chase, MD home due to complications of pneumonia.

Lerner, a billionaire real estate developer, helped bring the Nationals to Washington from Montreal for $450 million. During his time as owner, the Nationals went from last to a World Series-winning team in 2019. The Lerners also opened Nationals Park in 2008 in the Navy Yard area of DC.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Founding Managing Principal Owner, Theodore N. Lerner. pic.twitter.com/l8rKD6KE8E — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 13, 2023

Lerner is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Annette Morris Lerner; his children Mark D. Lerner (Judy) and Debra Lerner Cohen (Edward), and Marla Lerner Tanenbaum (Robert); his nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Ted was the managing principal owner until ceding the role to his son Mark in 2018.

He spoke at the team’s championship parade in 2019, telling fans could now call him “Grandpa Shark.”

“It’s been a very great day for the Washington Nationals,” Lerner said then. “They say good things come to those who wait. Ninety-five years is a pretty long wait. But I’ll tell you, this is worth the wait.”

Ted Lerner is the reason baseball came back to DC after 33 years. Thank you, Ted. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/FCgEchEYmO — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 13, 2023

In 2022, the family began exploring a sale of the team. Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, a friend of the family, was reportedly the front-runner to land the team though progress on a sale has appeared to slow.

“RIP Ted Lerner,” Leonsis wrote on Twitter. “Built this city, built Tysons Corner. The Lerner name is impeccable everywhere. He won a World Series for the fans of the @Nationals. Family First. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, business icon and GIANT. Will never be another like Mr. Ted Lerner.”

RIP Ted Lerner. Built this city, built Tysons Corner. The Lerner name is impeccable everywhere. He won a World Series for the fans of the @Nationals. Family First. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, business icon and GIANT. Will never be another like Mr. Ted Lerner https://t.co/z0T1ClVvvO — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) February 13, 2023

The Nationals’ full press release is below:

Photo courtesy of the Washington Nationals