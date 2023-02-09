Sonny Milano muses on why he re-signed with the Capitals

Sonny Milano signed a three-year extension on Saturday. It pays $1.9 million annually. Milano says he is thrilled to stay in Washington.

He discussed why after practice on Thursday.

“I think I fit pretty well here,” Milano said. “They gave me a chance when a lot of teams didn’t. I’m definitely grateful for that. It’s clicking.”

Anaheim did not re-sign Milano last summer. He got no significant interest from other teams. He had a good season last year. Milano had a tryout with the Calgary Flames. He did not make the team out of training camp. He became an unrestricted free agent. Milano waited for his next chance.

The Capitals came calling. Washington lost two prospects to waivers. Brett Leason was claimed by Anaheim. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was claimed by Winnipeg. MacLellan placed a bet on Milano. The Caps GM signed him to a one-year, $750k deal. Then the Caps sent Milano to Hershey.

“They actually gave me a chance,” Milano said. “I’ve been trying to take opportunity of that. And it looks like it worked out.”

Milano was promoted after five good games with the Hershey Bears. He has eight goals and 22 points in 40 games with the Capitals. Milano’s fit on almost every line he’s played.

“Yeah,” Milano said. “I dunno. Everything’s gone well.”

He credited the veteran nature of the team.

“I know where they’re going to be,” Milano said. “They know where I’m going to be.”

Media again asked Milano the reason why he re-signed.

“Honestly, I don’t know why I wouldn’t,” Milano said.

Milano was asked how his approach might change with the new contract.

“Nothing’s changing,” Milano said. “Same goal. Sticking with that.”

Milano was then asked where he envisioned himself in three years.

“Couldn’t tell ya,” Milano said. “Really couldn’t tell ya.”

Milano was not the only forward who signed an extension with the Capitals. Dylan Strome also inked a new five-year deal.

“Yeah, it was cool,” Milano said. “He’s about the same age as me.”

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB