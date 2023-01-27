Capitals goaltenders show off new Stadium Series-themed masks and Weagle-branded goalie gear

The Washington Capitals revealed their uniforms on Thursday for their upcoming Stadium Series game against the Carolina Hurricanes. New team uniforms mean that the squad’s goaltending duo must break out a new set of gear to match.

Charlie Lindgren and Darcy Kuemper have begun to do just that at recent practices. Each goaltender has a new mask and Lindgren also recently showcased his new blocker, glove, and pads. Given the theme of the jerseys, it all features the team’s Weagle logo rather prominently.

The Capitals have released some cool photos of all that gear nerd goodness.

First up we have the masks.

Kuemper seems to have fully embraced the Weagle theme as he has a large one covering almost the entire left side of his mask. The number one netminder’s mask also features some sketches of Washington, DC’s most famous buildings as well as a giant blue stripe down the middle filled with white stars.

Lindgren has gone a little more abstract. The prominent features of his mask are two jagged, almost lightning bolt-like red and blue lines that go from the back of the mask all the way to the front. He also has his nickname ‘Lindy’ emblazoned quite clearly where those lines meet on the chin.

The Caps’ backup was on the ice for the team’s optional practice on Friday and got to show off all his other new accouterments.

Chuckie bringing the heat with his #StadiumSeries gear 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hU0R8C0BLv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 27, 2023

The Weagle logo is featured on his new glove, blocker, and pads. The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reports that he’s even getting a matching stick shipped in as well.

Charlie Lindgren is breaking in his Stadium Series duds. (A matching stick is en route.) #Caps pic.twitter.com/fR5Fid4ieX — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 27, 2023

The Caps’ tendies will play in all of this new gear first against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 18 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. The Caps revealed they will then put it on for one other regular season game before hanging it up for good on February 21 against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena.

Lookin’ good boys!

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals/Twitter