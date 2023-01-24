Alex Ovechkin scores 811th career goal, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 83

The Washington Capitals trailed the defending champion Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in the third period. A rocket by the Caps’ captain brought the team within one.

Ovechkin scored the goal via a wicked one-timer from the left circle while both teams skated five-on-five. Avs’ goaltender Alexandar Georgiev surrendered the goal.

The tally was Ovechkin’s 811th of his career.

Dylan Strome sent the pass that found Ovechkin all alone on Ovi Island.

Clocking into The Office pic.twitter.com/T8xcE8N1Ch — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 25, 2023

The blast beat Georgiev short-side at the 9:44 mark of the third.

It was the ninth time Ovi has scored on Georgiev in his career. The former Rangers netminder first surrendered an Ovi goal on March 26, 2018, becoming the 129th career goalie the Capitals captain scored on in his career. (See the full list on our RMNB Ovi Goal Tracker.)

Ovechkin now trails Wayne Gretzky by 83 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 31st of the 2022-23 season and his 14th in the third period this year.