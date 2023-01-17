Aliaksei Protas spotted in press box, will join Capitals on west coast road trip

Aliaksei Protas was sent down to the Hershey Bears on January 7 to help accomodate Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson returning to the Capitals’ active roster. Ten days later, Protas is back after the Caps lost Nic Dowd to injury Monday against the New York Islanders.

Multiple RMNB readers spotted Protas in the press box sitting with the Capitals’ scratches during the Wild game. According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Protas has been recalled by the Capitals and will join the team on their three-game road trip, which will see them play the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche.

Protas just walked past in the press box. So he’s been recalled from AHL Hershey and will join the #Caps on the western trip to Arizona, Vegas and Colorado. Team leaves tomorrow. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 18, 2023

As of publishing, the Capitals have not officially announced the move. The Capitals have Wednesday off and are planning to travel to Arizona then.

Photo: @Pennybacker/Twitter

During his time in the AHL, Protas skated on the second line with fellow prospects Connor McMichael and Garrett Pilon. The Belarussian forward posted three assists in five games, including a two-point night in his second game back with Hershey.

Protas can be utilized on the wing or at center and is a skilled two-way player, giving Peter Laviolette further flexibility in the lineup.

Protas’s call-up likely means that Nic Dowd will be out for a bit as he tries to recover from his lower-body injury.

Protas had 10 points (3g, 7a) in 41 games for the Capitals this season. In 193 minutes together, the Capitals’ fourth line of Protas-Dowd-Hathaway has the seventh-best expected goals percentage of 64.2 in the NHL per MoneyPuck.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB