Aliaksei Protas has two primary assists in Hershey Bears’ 4-3 win over Syracuse

While the Washington Capitals were busy reintegrating Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson at the NHL level, the Hershey Bears had two players of their own they welcomed back this weekend.

At 2 pm, Joe Snively officially passed through NHL waivers and was officially sent down to the Bears. On Saturday, Aliaksei Protas was sent down outright as he’s waivers exempt.

While Snively did not play in the Bears’ game against the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, Protas made his AHL season debut on Saturday against the Charlotte Checkers and had a breakout game against the Crunch.

Protas had two primary assists in the Bears’ 4-3 win, including on Hershey’s game-winning goal. Protas wore number 40 with the team.

Protas’s first apple came on a McMichael breakaway goal in the second period to make it 2-0 Bears. Protas took control of a mishandled puck and sent a pass that sprung McMichael down the left wing. The Capitals’ top prospect deked and scored on goaltender Max Lagace on his backhand.

That no-look pass from Pro! 😍 13th of the season for @mvecc8. 🍎 Protas

🍏 Frank pic.twitter.com/UhLdGTXDrx — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 8, 2023

Protas later assisted on a Mike Vecchione power-play goal after hitting him with a no-look pass from the goal line.

Protas skated on the second line with fellow prospects Connor McMichael and Garrett Pilon. He was named the third star of the game.

Tonight's projected lineup – Aaron Ness has 12 points (3g, 9a) in 26 games against Syracuse in his AHL career! Catch tonight's broadcast! 👇 💻 https://t.co/HaxQBmLCRZ

📻 @FroggyValley, @foxsports1460am pic.twitter.com/ZpQ8V5H3qG — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 8, 2023

With the victory over the Crunch, the stacked Bears’ team once again took sole possession of first place in the AHL. The Bears on the season are 23-8-2, good for 49 standings points.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears