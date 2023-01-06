Capitals put things in cruise control against Columbus en route to divisional win: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals found the endzone again as one of the NHL’s worst teams in the Columbus Blue Jackets did not prove to be much of a test for the red-hot Caps. The one-game road trip proved fruitful as two points will be coming back with the team on the plane to DC.
That is win number one in 2023.
With a 6-2 win tonight against Columbus, the Capitals won their seventh straight road game and established a new franchise record for longest road winning streak.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 6, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On