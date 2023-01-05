Alex Ovechkin scores 809th career goal on Elvis Merzļikins, trails Wayne Gretzky by 85

The Washington Capitals put up a six-spot on the Columbus Blue Jackets so, of course, Alex Ovechkin had to get in on the act.

The Capitals captain scored from his office on a late third-period power play to give the Capitals a 6-2 lead.

Ovi scored the goal on Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzļikins after taking a great setup feed by Dylan Strome.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 29th goal of the season and the 809th of his future Hall of Fame career. It was his second career goal scored on Merzļikins. Ovi now has seven goals in his last four games.

Ovechkin now sits 85 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.

With the goal, Ovechkin passed Teemu Selanne (1,457) for 16th in on the NHL’s all-time points list.