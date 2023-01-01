NHL names Alex Ovechkin the First Star of the Month for December 2022

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month after having a historic and electric December.

Ovechkin, 37, had 13 goals and 22 points in 15 December games as the Capitals turned their season around. Ovechkin had two hat tricks in a span of 18 days — one against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 13, 2022, and another against the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Eve.

Historically speaking, Ovechkin hit the 800 goals milestone with his hatty against the Blackhawks and passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list after scoring twice against the Winnipeg Jets on December 23. Ovechkin also became the NHL’s all-time shots leader, passing Ray Bourque.

How did Ovi’s numbers in December rank league-wide?

First in Multi-Goal Games (4)

Third in Goals (13)

Second in Shots (71)

Third in Points (22)

Third in plus/minus (+12)

Ovechkin also managed to have a point in 11 of 15 December games, including a month-high four against the Blackhawks (3g, 1a).

With his big month, Ovechkin is also now among the league leaders in several categories. He’s tied for third in goals (26), third in shots on goal (169), and eighth in points (45). Ovechkin has 26 goals and 45 points in 39 games on the season.

Ovechkin’s 13 goals are the second-most goals he’s had in a single calendar month in his career and only the sixth time he’s had 13 or more goals in a month. The other months include: April 2013: 14g in 13 GP; Oct. 2009: 14g in 13 GP; March 2008: 14g in 14 GP; Jan. 2020: 13g, in 10 GP; Jan. 2008: 13g in 13 GP.

According to the Capitals, this is the tenth time in Ovechkin’s career that he has earned Player of the Month honors. The last time Ovi received the accolade was in Oct. 2021 when the team’s first line, including Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson, had a hot start.

During the month of December, Ovechkin won First Star of the Week honors twice (for the week ending Dec. 18 and the week ending Dec. 25). Those were the 20th and 21st times Ovechkin was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week in his 18-year career.

Connor McDavid and Tage Thomspon finished second and third respectively in voting.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL: