TJ Oshie practices for first time since getting injured against Maple Leafs

The Washington Capitals are one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League — winners of 10 games in the month of December. And, it appears some key injured pieces of their lineup are making their way back into the fray.

The team’s optional practice on Wednesday featured several of those injured stars getting in some extra work on a non-gameday. The most notable face on the ice was TJ Oshie as he has been missing since pulling up lame while backchecking during a December 17 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Osh out there too! Good to see him back out there.

Before the Capitals had left for their Christmas break, head coach Peter Laviolette gave a clearer timeline update on Oshie who has now missed time with injury multiple times this season.

“The break gives that extended time,” Laviolette said then. “And then when he comes back, we’ll assess and see where he’s at and where [the injury] is at. So instead of leaving it day to day for you, we’ll go probably close to a week I’m guessing from when we’re back and then we’ll see where it’s at and give you an update then.”

Over the past two seasons, Oshie has missed 53 out of 119 games due to injury and illness. Oshie has 11 points in 22 games during the 2022-23 season, scoring five goals and assisting six others.

