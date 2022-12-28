Capitals make it five straight wins with shutout takedown of hot Rangers: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals made the trip up to New York City to take on the Rangers for the first time this season and left with all the points.
Their 4-0 win over a Rangers team that had won eight of their last ten coming into the action sees the Caps currently in a playoff spot in the East and is their tenth victory in the month of December.
What a great team effort.
Took the whole team tonight#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/SUCcCTFBpQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 28, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On