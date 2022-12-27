Caps beat Rangers 4-0 for big division win

The Washington Capitals finally played their first game of the season against the New York Rangers and earned a very impactful regulation win.
Marcus Johansson opened up scoring with a power-play goal, cleaning up a loose puck in the paint. In the second, Erik Gustafsson was the late guy on a rush attack, and before the period was up Lars Eller added a skill goal from the slot.
Conor Sheary got a shorty – no jokes, please – and that was that.
Caps win! Darcy Kuemper shutout!
Apparently, this isn’t a slewfoot!!!!!
I think 98% of ref whining is misplaced but this is truly one of the worst reffed games of the season. pic.twitter.com/oHDAY4s82f
— Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) December 28, 2022
You’ve got to be kidding me with this save by Shesterkin.
The change of direction after sliding to his right. The stretch. Grabbing the puck right off the goal line.
Incredible pic.twitter.com/L0BBFfcTSd
— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 28, 2022
#joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/n5o3Z01YPr
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) December 28, 2022
The Capitals safely defeated the Rangers, which is good on its own and even better considering the standings. But I don’t think the Caps controlled the game anywhere except the scoreboard, so I’m a bit wary about the next meeting between these two. Weirdly, that won’t be until February. Nine of the team’s last 17 games are against Metro teams, and five of them are against New York teams, so it’ll be a big finish.
Two Canadian teams come to DC next, with Ottawa first on Thursday then Montreal this weekend. Lots of opportunity to keep this 9-0-1 run going.
Headline photo: @PepperoniRiver
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On