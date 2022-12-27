Caps beat Rangers 4-0 for big division win

The Washington Capitals finally played their first game of the season against the New York Rangers and earned a very impactful regulation win.

Marcus Johansson opened up scoring with a power-play goal, cleaning up a loose puck in the paint. In the second, Erik Gustafsson was the late guy on a rush attack, and before the period was up Lars Eller added a skill goal from the slot.

Conor Sheary got a shorty – no jokes, please – and that was that.

Caps win! Darcy Kuemper shutout!

I had this game circled on my calendar for more than a month. It’s weird that the Caps went so long without playing their division rivals, and given New York’s superior spot in the standings these head-to-heads are going to be important. HockeyViz’s model says Washington’s playoff chances improved five points, and New York’s dropped by the same.

I’m worried about the Caps playing without John Carlson. They were on their heels during five-on-five in the first period and I immediately and recklessly jumped to conclusions: the Caps’ recent run of solid play is over! The downturn starts now! I have no idea if that’s true, but I wanted to voice my panic here because that’s what this space is for.

I’m not gonna put the guy on blast, but someone on twitter said, “I hope someone channels their inner Reavo tonight and beats the crap out of Wilson.” So everybody join me in feeling smug about that tweet.

Did Matt Irwin do a slew? I can see some components of a slew foot but I sense the total absence of the posture of a person doing a slewfoot. This looks like modified falling, which I am certain is not a penalty.

Apparently, this isn’t a slewfoot!!!!! I think 98% of ref whining is misplaced but this is truly one of the worst reffed games of the season. pic.twitter.com/oHDAY4s82f — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) December 28, 2022

“One of the worst reffed games of the season” had the Caps in the box on soft calls a few times.

Anyway, Irwin partnered with Alexander Alexeyev , and they got thrashed. At my last check, the Caps were being outshot 15 to 4 during their shifts. Uh, hurry back, John Carlson?

, and they got thrashed. At my last check, the Caps were being outshot 15 to 4 during their shifts. Uh, hurry back, John Carlson? Erik Gustafsson ‘s goal in the second period is his fifth of the season. I was about to say he’s on track for a career-best, but then I saw that he scored 17 goals in 2019, what the hell. Anyway, he’s playing wonderfully, and I’m eager to see if he can keep it up with Trevor van Riemsdyk as his partner.

‘s goal in the second period is his fifth of the season. I was about to say he’s on track for a career-best, but then I saw that he scored 17 goals in 2019, what the hell. Anyway, he’s playing wonderfully, and I’m eager to see if he can keep it up with Trevor van Riemsdyk as his partner. Okay, Igor Shesterkin. Igor Shesterkin, okay. I’ll admit it. This is a good save.

You’ve got to be kidding me with this save by Shesterkin. The change of direction after sliding to his right. The stretch. Grabbing the puck right off the goal line. Incredible pic.twitter.com/L0BBFfcTSd — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) December 28, 2022

Lars Eller scored in the McNugget Minute. I generally try not to talk about the McNugget Minute because I don’t get paid to talk about the McNugget Minute. I always feel like a sucker for parroting the sponsorships and partnerships. Anyway, free nuggies if you eat nuggies. I’m such a stick in the mud, I will insist on paying for my nuggies tomorrow.

scored in the McNugget Minute. I generally try not to talk about the McNugget Minute because I don’t get paid to talk about the McNugget Minute. I always feel like a sucker for parroting the sponsorships and partnerships. Anyway, free nuggies if you eat nuggies. I’m such a stick in the mud, I will insist on paying for my nuggies tomorrow. Nick Jensen got busted for a “closing hand on puck” penalty. That was the 10th time that penalty has been called this season, representing 0.2 percent of all penalties.

got busted for a “closing hand on puck” penalty. That was the 10th time that penalty has been called this season, representing 0.2 percent of all penalties. Conor Sheary now has two shorthanded goals this season. None before this season. He is normal height to me.

The Capitals safely defeated the Rangers, which is good on its own and even better considering the standings. But I don’t think the Caps controlled the game anywhere except the scoreboard, so I’m a bit wary about the next meeting between these two. Weirdly, that won’t be until February. Nine of the team’s last 17 games are against Metro teams, and five of them are against New York teams, so it’ll be a big finish.

Two Canadian teams come to DC next, with Ottawa first on Thursday then Montreal this weekend. Lots of opportunity to keep this 9-0-1 run going.

Headline photo: @PepperoniRiver