Hockey history before our very eyes: Capitals beat Jets 4-1

The Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets did battle on Christmas Eve Eve and we all got to watch more hockey history be made. What an absolute joy to witness.
Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring with his 801st career marker to tie Gordie Howe for second all-time on the NHL goal-scoring list. Sonny Milano stayed hot and potted his fifth of the season to double the lead.
Nic Dowd put the Caps up three in the third before Kevin Stenlund got the Jets on the board. Alex Ovechkin empty netter to jump all the way over Mr. Hockey.
Capitals beat Jets 4-1!
1,795 of you also submitted (mostly) NHL-related grievances. I'll go through them today but here's the word cloud: pic.twitter.com/VQp1SzGMOC
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 23, 2022
👉get a load of these guys👈 pic.twitter.com/4gbXo5FdBN
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2022
It's Joe B and…Locker the Snowman on the pre-Christmas call for you tonight #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/BJPHg8c1rI
— RMNB (@rmnb) December 23, 2022
The Caps are now off for four days until they travel to New York on December 27 to play the Rangers for the first time this season. Those games are always a blast to watch.
