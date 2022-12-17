A bizarre defenseman hat trick and stellar work between the pipes: Capitals beat Leafs 5-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs were in town to take on the Washington Capitals inside Capital One Arena on Saturday night. Both teams were looking for bounce-back victories after having their winning streaks halted in their last games.
Erik Gustafsson opened the scoring with a bank shot off of Ilya Samsonov’s skate and William Nylander fired home a tying goal not long after. Trevor van Riemsdyk wrapped up the scoring in the first period with a bad bounce goal.
Gustafsson tallied again in the second off of a great feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov but that was again followed up by a Leafs goal this time from Auston Matthews. Garnet Hathaway added the team’s fourth and Gustafsson capped off a hat trick for the fifth.
Capitals beat Leafs 5-2!
Next up for the Caps, Jakub Vrana’s Detroit Red Wings will be in town as this mini homestand will come to an end. Then the Caps take a trip up to Ottawa to play the Senators before returning right back to DC.
