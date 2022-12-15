Sonny Milano is sick, missing tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars

Caps forward Sonny Milano is not on the ice ahead of Washington’s home game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
Update: As per Samantha Pell, Milano has a non-COVID illness.
Washington signed Milano as a free agent in October after Milano suspiciously went unsigned over the summer. In 19 games with the Capitals, Milano has scored three goals and added eight assists.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel appears to be Milano’s placement in the line up. Here are the lines, as reported by Pell:
Ovechkin – Strome – Sheary
Protas – Kuznetsov – Mantha
Johansson – Eller – Oshie
NAK – Dowd – Hathaway
Gustafsson – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
Irwin – TvR
Lindgren
Excepting sickness, Washington’s injury history this season looks like this:
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On