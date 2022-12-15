Home / News / Sonny Milano is sick, missing tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars

Sonny Milano is sick, missing tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars

By Peter Hassett

December 15, 2022 6:46 pm

Caps forward Sonny Milano is not on the ice ahead of Washington’s home game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Update: As per Samantha Pell, Milano has a non-COVID illness.

Washington signed Milano as a free agent in October after Milano suspiciously went unsigned over the summer. In 19 games with the Capitals, Milano has scored three goals and added eight assists.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel appears to be Milano’s placement in the line up. Here are the lines, as reported by Pell:

Ovechkin – Strome – Sheary
Protas – Kuznetsov – Mantha
Johansson – Eller – Oshie
NAK – Dowd – Hathaway

Gustafsson – Carlson
Orlov – Jensen
Irwin – TvR

Lindgren

Excepting sickness, Washington’s injury history this season looks like this:

  • Nick Backstrom, Hip
  • Connor Brown, ACL
  • Lars Eller, Upper body
  • Carl Hagelin, Hip
  • Beck Malenstyn, Finger
  • TJ Oshie, Lower body
  • Tom Wilson Knee
  • Alexander Alexeyev, Shoulder
  • John Carlson, Lower body
  • Martin Fehérváry, Upper body
  • Dmitry Orlov, Lower body
  • Darcy Kuemper, Upper body



