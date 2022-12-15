Sonny Milano is sick, missing tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars

Caps forward Sonny Milano is not on the ice ahead of Washington’s home game against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

Update: As per Samantha Pell, Milano has a non-COVID illness.

Washington signed Milano as a free agent in October after Milano suspiciously went unsigned over the summer. In 19 games with the Capitals, Milano has scored three goals and added eight assists.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel appears to be Milano’s placement in the line up. Here are the lines, as reported by Pell:

Ovechkin – Strome – Sheary

Protas – Kuznetsov – Mantha

Johansson – Eller – Oshie

NAK – Dowd – Hathaway

Gustafsson – Carlson

Orlov – Jensen

Irwin – TvR

Lindgren

Excepting sickness, Washington’s injury history this season looks like this:

Nick Backstrom, Hip

Connor Brown, ACL

Lars Eller, Upper body

Carl Hagelin, Hip

Beck Malenstyn, Finger

TJ Oshie, Lower body

Tom Wilson Knee

Alexander Alexeyev, Shoulder

John Carlson, Lower body

Martin Fehérváry, Upper body

Dmitry Orlov, Lower body

Darcy Kuemper, Upper body

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB